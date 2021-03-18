This month of March is being groundbreaking due to the large number of games that have joined Xbox Game Pass. Although, less than a week ago Xbox fans were surprised with the 20 Bethesda Games Arrive at Microsoft’s Successful Service. But as if that were not enough, Microsoft revealed a few days ago the new games that would be arriving in the next 15 days, of which are already available NieR Automata and 3 other new games on Xbox Game Pass. We remind you that they have also been revealed the 3 games that will leave Game Pass at the end of the month.
Now, while we enjoy the new Games With Gold From this second half of March, NieR Automata and 3 other new games are now available on Xbox Game Pass. Without further delay, we leave you with the new titles that have joined the great service of Microsoft, in the company of the platforms where they are available and a brief description of each one for all those who do not know them.
All Xbox Game Pass games
NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition – Xbox Game Pass PC
Invaders from another world have unexpectedly attacked, deploying mechanical lifeforms. In order to gain a decisive advantage, the humans send a new android infantry unit called YoRHa to fight. NieR: Automata, which has received multiple awards and very positive reviews, is a new project in the role-playing video game genre that perfectly combines fascinating action and story.
Torchlight III – Xbox Game Pass PC
A century after the events of Torchlight II, the Ember Empire is in decline. Novastraia once again faces the threat of an invasion and only you will be able to defend it from the underworld and their allies. Steel yourself and head to the frontier in search of fame, glory and new adventures in Torchlight III!
Empire of Sin – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud
Empire of sinis a new strategy game from Romero Games and Paradox Interactive that takes you into the heart of the criminal and ruthless underworld of 1920s prohibition Chicago. Get into the shoes of one of the fourteen bosses of the mafia, based on real and fictional characters, such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair or Goldie Garneau; Assemble a gang of henchmen, build and run your criminal empire, and defend your territory from enemy gangs. You decide if you want to cheat, dazzle and intimidate others to get to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there.
Godfall coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass soon
Star Wars Squadrons – Xbox Game Pass Console (EA Play)
Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience of STAR WARS: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person space combat with your squad. Find out what it means to be a pilot in an exciting STAR WARS single-player story.
Leave a Reply