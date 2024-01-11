Nier: Automata always remains a great source of inspiration for various reinterpretations by cosplayers, as well as having become a great videogame success, and this can be seen once again in this cosplay by A2 from Shirogane-samatruly remarkable.

The reason for the success of Nier: Automata in the cosplay field is easily understood, looking at the numerous examples released so far: based on a cast of fascinating charactersin particular with regards to the protagonists, these figures easily remain imprinted in the common imagination and provide many sources of inspiration.

In addition to the main character B2, among the favorite subjects there is certainly also the A2 present here, another girl/android characterized by a very attractive design, so to speak. In this case, the expert Shirogane-sama really made a fantastic reconstruction of the costume.