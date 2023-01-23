NieR: Automata is undoubtedly one of the favorite games of Shirogane Samawho has seen fit to dust off his splendid cosplay dedicated to A2 and to portray the character with his hand on his sword and a defiant gaze.

A member of the first YoRHA squad sent to earth during the early years of the 14th Machine War, 2A is a prototype gynoid used to collect the data from which the more advanced 2B and 9S models were later built. This obviously does not make it any less lethal and dangerous.

Although the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime was suspended indefinitely after three episodes, the series remains terribly popular with a large number of fans and… cosplayers.

As per tradition, Shirogane’s interpretation is exceptional for the quality of the costume and accessories, the perfectly styled wig, the professional makeup and the post-production: all elements to which the Russian model pays great attention.

