Yoko Taro posted a new video related to NieR: Automataand to the currently-scheduled anime, which he illustrates with one puppet show The point of view of robots in the war against the replicants. Consider that the video is considered in the canon of the series, so fans will certainly be interested in watching it.

The video is only in Japanese, but by activating the subtitles you can read the texts in English. In general she’s pretty crazy, but it’s Yoko Taro’s idea, so she’s not that surprising. It also reveals some interesting aspects of the mythology of NieR: Automata, so much so that we recommend watching it only after finishing the game or watching the anime.

NieR: Automata was one of the most significant titles of the PS4/Xbox One generation, not only for its content, but also for the exceptional success it achieved, somewhat unexpected by everyone, including Square Enix.

NieR: Automata is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for €39.99. It is also playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.