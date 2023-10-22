narga_lifestream has decided to take on the role of again 2Bthe iconic character from NieR: Automata, in a cosplay which shows his transformation into the very powerful gynoid created by Yoko Taro. Did you expect it?

With over 7.5 million copies sold, NieR: Automata was certainly a great success and its fascinating imagery has bewitched cosplayers all over the world, judging by the large amount of tributes to 2B and the other characters of the game.

In this case Natalia did her usual excellent job with regards to costume, accessories, wig and movements, also adding a pinch of humor which never hurts.