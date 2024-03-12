The famous one hero of the action game Platinum and Square Enix therefore returns in a rather accurate cosplay by bellatrixaiden, here fully dressed, with her original “uniform” and the katana of order (but without the blindfold), within a setting which also faithfully replicates some areas and atmospheres of NieR Automata.

Nier Automata comes back frequently as far as fans' reinterpretations, as this also demonstrates 2B cosplay from bellatrixaiden and it's hard not to see why when looking at this new take on the character.

The beautiful 2B by bellatrixaiden

Both the construction of the dress and the accessories, as well as the makeup, the wig and the general attitude, reflect remarkably faithfully the appearance of 2B, for a truly convincing re-presentation by the cosplayer in question.

In short, there is no doubt that Yoko Taro's game has remained in the hearts of male and female players for various aspects and the gameplay does not seem to be the only element to remember.

