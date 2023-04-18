Nier automata it is now permanently subject to reinterpretations by cosplayers, as we see also in this excellent one B2 cosplay from yazbunyy.

The celebrated hero of the Platinum and Square Enix game therefore returns in a rather accurate cosplay by yazbunyy, who does not give up his personal touch but also tries to stage a particularly faithful version of the fighting android-girl.

The 2B reproduced here is fully dressed, with hers original “uniform” and the katana of ordinance, in version with one-piece swimsuit with or without skirt. In short, there is no doubt that Yoko Taro’s game has remained in the hearts of male and female players for various aspects and the gameplay does not seem to be the only element to remember.

The charisma of the characters is an element that has caught on, despite the initial detachment of these from human emotions being combat androids. The strange clothes used for the construction of the protagonists have also stimulated emulation by the cosplayers, as we can see also in this case by yazbunyy, who has carried out a really accurate reconstruction.

