The saga of Nier seems to be in limbo, with an Automata sequel in doubt and the mobile chapter ready to close its doors. The love for the franchise does not wane, however, and the cosplays also demonstrate this. For example, recently sayaka_pipi he made a 2B cosplaywhich looks like a painting.

sayaka_pipi offers us a classic cosplay of 2B, with her complete combat uniform. There are no weapons in sight, but we can assume that it is a moment of peace for the warrior, who is exploring ruins that recall the setting of the game.

