Nier Automata has yet to receive a sequel, but its characters are always much loved and many would like to see them again in action. Even the world of cosplay does not forget them and recreates them in many versions. For example, monochrome.marionette offers us the 2B cosplay in Christmas version.

monochrome.marionette uses a classic costume for the Christmas version of 2B, which has become almost official in the world of cosplay. The costume takes up the style of the original one of the Nier Automata character, but changes the colors and some details to make it in perfect Christmas style. This photo shot also offers us a perfect setting for the period, with a Christmas tree and decorative lights.

What do you think of the Christmas 2B cosplay made by monochrome.marionette?