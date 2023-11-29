Nier Automata it tells a dramatic story (or many stories?) and there is rarely room for a moment of peace within the game. Luckily, you can also experience video game characters through cosplay, which is able to re-present the faces we love most in lighter contexts. For example, now we can see the 2B cosplay realized by hitomi_okami_coswhich features the android on the beach.

We can see two photo shots and a short video of 2B’s cosplay. hitomi_okami_cos he maintains an expression as neutral as possible, in respect of the “coldness” typical of the character, who only rarely lets himself go to emotions and is otherwise always focused on the mission in progress. The cosplay, although partially visible, is faithful to the character, with the only lack of the band covering the eye, a little uncomfortable outdoors when you have to be careful where you put your feet while taking a photo and record a video.

Tell us, what do you think of the 2B cosplay made by hitomi_okami_cos? Was the Nier Automata character created in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?