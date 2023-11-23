The Nier saga will continue, but for the moment we don’t know exactly how and when, so many fans can’t do anything other than continue playing the excellent Nier Automata. Even the world of cosplay keeps the imagination of the series and especially its characters alive. Now, for example, we can see the 2B cosplay realized by elyanasparks.

elyanasparks offers us one double version of the character, the first of which is so to speak “lightened”. This allows us to admire the costume in every detail, including its ability to be seductive, an inseparable characteristic from the Nier Automata character. However, 2B is first and foremost a warrior, let’s remember.

What do you think of the 2B cosplay made by elyanasparks? Has the Nier Automata character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?