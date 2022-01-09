Apparently, a 2B like to eat from KFC. This was confirmed by Yoko Taro himself, the author of NieR: Automata, upsetting the mythology of the game and the expectations of fans in an instant.

It all started with a Twitter post from the Spanish division of KFC, which shared a photo of one cosplayer of 2B sitting in one of the restaurants of the chain. It is probably in Russia, but in this case the specific location matters little. What matters is that the image has actually been around for a while and has been used for memes. It resurfaced on 2B’s birthday on January 7th.

Yoko Taro, a man with a creative and playful soul (and a bit of a troll, let’s face it), saw the tweet, took the opportunity to confirm 2B’s food preferences, quoting the KFC post and commenting on it with a simple “Real” confirmation the authenticity of the photo.

So, since that photo is true, it expands the mythology of the game by giving another trait to the character: the Yorha No. 2 Type B, also known as 2B, loves eating at KFC. Difficult to find open ones in his time, but obviously something must have remained.

Yoko Taro is currently working on some new mysterious projects, following the launch of the recent Voice of Cards. Just this year the NieR series has been enriched with two releases, with the remaster NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 and with the mobile title NieR Re[in]carnation, which appears to be having great success. The series will probably continue in the future, but we still don’t know in what directions.