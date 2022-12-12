There 2B of the last cosplay from narga_lifestream wishes us a Merry Christmas in a decidedly different version than usual for the character of NieR: Automata. The unstoppable gynoid is in fact equipped with a costume modified for the occasion.

NieR: Automata has sold more than seven million copies and still remains a reference point for cosplayers around the world today, but we have rarely seen 2B’s design decline in this way.

In fact, Natalia has added a black cape and a large quantity of snow crystals to the inevitable platinum wig and excellent makeup, which give the sensation of a starry night. Complete it all great expressiveness of the Russian model, from this point of view one of our favorites.

