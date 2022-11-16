Nier automata it’s a masterpiece that continues to impress players after years and even the world of cosplay doesn’t stop celebrating Square Enix’s game. Now, bubbleteababydoll he offers us his own cosplay by 2Bthe first protagonist of the action game.

2B, as mentioned, is the first character we control in Nier Automata, but it is not the only one. The story follows a group of androids fighting in what is left of the Earth. bubbleteababydoll offers us a cosplay with an alternative 2B costume, not the one we use in the game. The end result is excellent, that’s for sure.

Tell us what you think of the 2B cosplay made by bubbleteababydoll? Has the Nier Automata character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?