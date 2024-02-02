Based on what was reported by Reuters, the publisher Tencent has canceled a Nier mobile game not yet announced and which had been in development for almost two years. Tencent “halted development” of the mysterious smartphone and tablet game in December 2023, “marking a setback in the Chinese gaming giant's hunt for new hits.”

Tencent reportedly failed to develop a “convincing” monetization modelgiven the “high” development costs and franchising rights (remember that Square Enix owns the Nier IP).

This news comes shortly after the news that the Nier Reincarnation mobile game was shutting down in April.