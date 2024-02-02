Based on what was reported by Reuters, the publisher Tencent has canceled a Nier mobile game not yet announced and which had been in development for almost two years. Tencent “halted development” of the mysterious smartphone and tablet game in December 2023, “marking a setback in the Chinese gaming giant's hunt for new hits.”
Tencent reportedly failed to develop a “convincing” monetization modelgiven the “high” development costs and franchising rights (remember that Square Enix owns the Nier IP).
This news comes shortly after the news that the Nier Reincarnation mobile game was shutting down in April.
Nier, when is a new chapter?
Nier: Automata is approaching its seventh birthday, and no new mainline game has been announced so far. Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito said in November 2023 that Sooner or later another title in the Nier series will be releasedwithout providing any further details.
The action RPG Nier: Automata was published in 2017 and thrilled critics and fans. It was a surprise hit for Square Enix and sold a whopping 7.5 million copies.
