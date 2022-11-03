Niemann Pick’s disease is an ultra-rare condition: it affects one in every million people and therefore an early diagnosis is still difficult to obtain. After the International Day dedicated to the disease, which is celebrated every year on October 19, the needs of patients in terms of diagnosis, treatment and management of the disease, and the new frontiers of therapies were the themes at the center of a meeting that took place today in Rome at the Montecitorio Meeting Center (MoMec), and live online, promoted by the Italian Niemann Pick Onlus Association in partnership with Sanofi and with the collaboration of Omar – Observatory for rare diseases. Patients, associations and clinicians took stock of the state of the art of the disease.

Niemann Pick’s disease is “a metabolic, lysosomal, hereditary disease characterized by the accumulation of lipids that are not properly disposed of by the metabolism – explains Andrea PessionUo Pediatria Irccs Aou of Bologna and president Simmesn – Society for the study of hereditary metabolic diseases and newborn screening – There are three types of Niemann Pick: A, B and C. In recent years the acronym Asmd (Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency, ed) under which types A, B and A / B are included, while type C is classified differently, among the disorders of lysosomal cholesterol metabolism, in relation to the diversity of the mechanisms involved and the gene involved ” . In the ASMD, the specialist continues, “the incorrect disposal of the molecules is caused by the deficiency or total absence of the enzyme sphingomyelinase acida, due in turn to a genetic mutation that is transmitted to children from parents who are both carriers of the same mutation. It is a chronic and degenerative genetic disease that can begin both in childhood and in adulthood, with initial symptoms ranging from mild to severe “.

In general, Pession continues, the clinical picture is “extremely complex and varied and can involve both the central nervous system and peripheral organs such as the liver and spleen (causing enlargement) and lungs. The degree of organ involvement and the disorders caused by the disease are extremely variable from person to person, based on the extent of the defect or the type, age at which it appears and how it progresses “. For all these reasons,” Early diagnosis is as necessary as it is difficult to obtain – highlights Annalisa Bisconti, psychologist and executive director of the Italian Niemann Pick Association – Since these are ultra-rare and complex diseases, it is not easy to find a treatment center that can recognize these pathologies and take care of the patient and his family. Newborn screening, which today is done for other similar pathologies, could represent a great milestone and make a difference for many people. One of the needs of the association is to continue to cooperate with clinicians in order to foster a stable and constructive dialogue and provide families with the right information, both on medical aspects and on their rights “.

The diagnosis of the Asmdlike that of all metabolic diseases, it is therefore a delicate and complex process that requires a synthesis between the clinical picture, the laboratory profile and the instrumental feedback. “For this reason it is essential to turn to specialized centers with proven competence and experience”, he reiterates Maurizio Scarpahead of the Regional Coordination Center for rare diseases of Friuli Venezia Giulia, illustrating the therapeutic options: “If a therapy that slows down the progression of symptoms had already been available for years for type C of the disease, for people with forms A and B up to up to now we could do very little, now things could change, given that recently the European Commission approved olipudase alfa as enzyme replacement therapy for Asmd type A / B and B. This also following a clinical trial in which we participated “.

“The arrival of the first specific therapy represents” according to the expert “a step forward in the treatment of this ultra-rare disease, associated with a high morbidity and the risk of premature death, as in the past it was for other lysosomal diseases. The first challenge will certainly be to make it available to all patients who can benefit from it, with uniform times in all regions.. And once the therapy is fully available, it could also be useful to start some screening pilot projects. ”

Olipudasi alfa – it emerged from the meeting – could soon be available also in Italy, after an evaluation by the Italian drug agency Aifa. “Sanofi’s commitment to research for rare diseases began more than 40 years ago,” he says Fulvia Filippinidirector of Public Affairs & Patient Advocacy of Sanofi Italy – and continues today with the same dedication and passion, with the aim of providing effective responses to patients suffering from rare, serious and often disabling diseases. Out of about 8,000 rare diseases, only 200 today have a cure. This is what drives us every day to continue in the search for specific treatments for ultra-rare diseases such as ASMD. We have developed the first treatments for many rare lysosomal storage diseases and we are particularly proud to be able to offer a specific first treatment for this pathology. “

The results of an initiative carried out by Sanofi were also presented during the event. A panel of 19 disease experts, made up of physicians, patient representatives and health policy experts with experience in rare diseases, conducted a Delphi survey to provide useful information on ASMD and generate evidence on this disease. ultra-rare and still little known. The panel’s work focused on five main areas: patient and disease characteristics; unmet needs and quality of life; diagnostic difficulties; aspects related to treatment and care pathway. The results, the subject of a forthcoming publication, will be shared with the scientific community also in order to optimize the care and management of patients affected by this pathology.

“Rare and ultra-rare diseases, despite their name – declares Paola Binettiformer president of the Rare Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup – they affect a large proportion of patients, with a very strong impact on their lives and that of their families“. For this” it is necessary that European and national policies be placed at the center, aimed at improving the care of these people and promoting early diagnosis and their timely access to available therapies. We hope that the new Parliament will continue to keep a lighthouse on these issues “, concludes Binetti, ensuring his commitment to the rare patients and their families even outside Parliament.