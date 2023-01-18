The Formula 1 season is upon us and the Federation, through its president Mohammed Ben Sulayemformalized the new organizational chart that will ‘accompany’ the performance of the Grands Prix in an attempt to avoid the new onset of regulatory disputes that have conditioned the last years of the Circus, unleashing the controversy of the fans and a certain intolerance in the top management of F1 for the poor decision-making responsiveness of the FIA. In fact, the highest organ of world motoring was often found unprepared for the needs of the Circus to manage the regulation. The similar and opposite cases of Abu Dhabi 2021 and Monza 2022, but also the controversial decisions taken by the men of the Federation in races such as Suzuka and Singapore 2022, had pitted F1 and FIA against each other. All this without mentioning the enormous controversy aroused by the ‘budget cap case’ involving the Red Bull team.

To try to bring order to the complex management of the rules in F1 Ben Sulayem has thought of a new organizational chart, with Nick Tombazis (Single-Seater Director) at the top of the pyramid and Tim Goss (Technical Director), Steve Nielsen (Sports Director) and Federico Lodi (Finance Director) each covering an area of ​​belonging with the intention of showing themselves up to the challenge of a complex category such as F1. In this poker of roles, the most ‘new’ one, at least in terms of the job he will perform, is the one reserved for Nielsen.

The British engineer has spent practically his entire life in the paddock, working for teams of the caliber of Tyrrell, Honda, Arrows, Benetton, Renault and Lotus. Above all, since 2017 he has been Sporting Director of F1. The figure of him will take on a particular relevance for this very reason. It will be sort of trait d’union between the F1, that is Stefano Domenicali, and the FIA. Just Domenicali is betting a lot on him to have a ‘ally’ in Federation that allows Liberty Media to ‘have its say’ and assert its weight, avoiding potential ‘blunders’ by federal bodies. Yet another piece in the political chess game that continues to be played between Circus and FIA top management.