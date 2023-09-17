Niels Laros improved the Dutch record for the English mile (1609 meters) at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, America. The 18-year-old athlete finished in 3.48.93, breaking a record that had stood for twenty years.

Laros’ time was well faster than the Dutch top time of Gert-Jan Liefers from 2003, which was 3.51.39. Laros finished the race in ninth place.

The victory went to the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen. With 3.43.73 he remained just above the world record of 3.43.13. The Norwegian just kept the American Yared Nuguse behind him with a final sprint (3.43.97). Britain’s George Mills came third.

Jessica Painter

Jessica Schilder finished fourth in the shot put. The 24-year-old from Volendam reached a distance of 19.88 meters. That is her best performance of the season.

The victory went to American Chase Ealy. The two-time world champion recorded 20.76 meters, improving her personal best and the American record. The Canadian Sarah Mitton (19.94 meters) and the Portuguese Auriol Dongmo (19.92 meters) were just ahead of Schilder. See also World economy: America and China are pulling away

