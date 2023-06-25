Niek Kimmann also failed to win a medal on the second day of the BMX World Cup competitions at Papendal. The Olympic champion from Heteren finished in fourth place in the final. The French supremacy towards the Olympic Games in Paris was expressed by the victory of Joris Daudet and the silver for Sylvain André. The Colombian Mateo Carmona was third.

