Barcelona. – On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2023, several Spanish and American portals confirmed the emergency hospitalization of Nidia Ripoll, Shakira’s motherdue to an alleged thrombosis in a leg.

According to close sources, it was last Friday that Nidia Ripoll, Shakira’s mother, began to feel bad, so she quickly hospitalized in a clinic in Barcelona where she was treated and the alleged thrombosis in her leg was detected. Which fortunately did not spread to other parts, so according to the Spanish press the parent could be discharged in the next few hours.

In addition, Nidia Ripoll is undergoing adequate treatment and on due rest Therefore, she will not be able to continue with the move that Shakira had scheduled in the next few days to Miami, United States, where she will live with her two children Milan and Sasha and with her parents who have been hospitalized in recent months for health problems.

It should be remembered that Shakira last October 2022 91-year-old father William Meberack was hospitalized in an emergency Due to the impact of the news, the Colombian singer’s team released a statement confirming that the father of the “Monotonía” interpreter was admitted to the Teknon-Quiron clinic and the details of the hospitalization were kept secret.







So far neither the singer’s team nor the 46-year-old Colombian artist They have not released a statement sharing details of the state of health of Nidia Ripoll, Shakira’s mother, who was admitted to a emergency clinic for severe pain who was diagnosed this weekend at his residence in Barcelona, ​​where they currently live.

On the other hand, Shakira has been accumulating more successes with her successful collaboration Karol G, a song called “TQG” (You stayed Big) and became the most listened to song in the world on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. The hit song has great references to “Bichota” and “Monotonía”.

Currently, the song has accumulated more than 191,002,209 plays on Spotify and more than 200 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most successful collaborations so far in 2023 along with “BZRP Music Sessions 53” where Shakira also He collaborated with the Argentine producer Bizarrap and got four “Guinnes World Records”.

