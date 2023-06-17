I had the honor of sharing with the doctor in biology, Nidia Leona panel on the challenges of Sinaloan scientistsorganized by doctors Theresa Guerra and carlos karam at the Government Palace on June 14.

Despite his youth, Nidia is level III of the National System of Researchershighly recognized in cell biology applied to health, and collaborates with groups of investigation of Holland, India, United States, Canada and Japan. He leads an academic group of international stature at the UAS Faculty of Medicine. Unfortunately, as has happened to others, the attitude of the authorities far from encouraging his advances, they make it difficult for you to work. Hopefully the awarding of the Honoris Causa to David Werner, author of the book Where There Is No Doctor, will also serve to turn our eyes towards our eminent scientists, who need the full support of rectory.

The rector in his labyrinth

At the recent meeting of directors of the uasconsisting of sitting down to listen to what the Rector says, as an act of ritual obedience, the doctor maduena molina He revealed his fear of being removed from office due to the multiple conflicts he faces with the law, for not addressing them adequately.

According to an institutional bulletin, he declared his persistence in defending the university party. In part of his speech, he told the directors: “if you back down I would have to abandon ship” and “I am willing to pay with jail for the defense of autonomy.”

Madueña has before if she has several crisis simultaneous. The most threatening is due to his refusal to clarify the embezzlements in it purchasing systemwhich evades due to discrepancies with the new higher education law. He doesn’t even dare to remove the suspects. Why is he unaware that, regardless of whether he considers that law unconstitutional, or opposes reforming the organic Law At the initiative of Congress, are you facing common order crimes? If he were to end up in prison, which we do not wish, it would not be for political reasons or to protect autonomy, but rather abusive exercise of public function.

The political problem is also huge. Instead of setting himself up as an arbiter with moral authority to save the uas of the confrontation between Governor Ruben Rocha and melesio cuen, uses his investiture and the university bodies as a shield of protection for the president of the Sinaloense Party. His credibility is deteriorating day by day.

In addition, its renewal of the educational model that includes changing all the study plans of the careers it can cause serious damage to the academic matrix of the UAS.

It is carried out by bureaucrats, in an authoritarian, hasty, vertical manner, without diagnoses, involving students and professors only in a scenographic manner, disdaining prominent academic leaders.

From this reform we can expect little to help sinaloa to become one economy regional vanguard. Far from it, they deductively design changes based on a metaphilosophical approach far removed from our reality. The study plans are fraying. Who will repair the disorder that may result from it?

The problem of agricultural producers It has reduced the intensity of the conflict between the holders of public powers and those of the UAS, but what is coming will not be a field day.

It may interest you: