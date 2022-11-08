Seven years after its premiere, La Cautiva, the play set in Peru in the 1980s, has returned to Teatro La Plaza and on stage they pay homage to the disappeared. “There are family members who are still asking for justice. We call them to put their full names on a blackboard and tell us who they were. In this way, we try to give them a break”, he tells us Nidia Bermejo who traveled from Mexico to Lima. In the play, the actress gives voice to a teenager who has just passed away. “It’s always difficult to tell, it wears me out a lot.”

— You say that coming back is like the reconfirmation of your career.

— Yes, I thought I was never going to go on stage again, it’s like starting over and with more force. It also makes another sense to talk about death after Covid; now I also dedicate the work to the viewers. The country is politically moved and I say: ‘what can we do with the future’. I better think of the new creators of history who are young people.

— La Cautiva could have been censored. Years later, one of those who questioned the work could be mayor of Lima. How do you see what happened in hindsight?

— We’ve talked about it a lot in rehearsals. We concluded that there was never a research topic. What there was, in my opinion, was a lot of paranoia. As it is fearful that the armed conflict will return, they hide it under the curtains. I don’t do politics, but I would like to create a better country, and if that sounds subversive they will tell me what they want, but my goal is to make art, raise awareness and make us better people. I always thank those who defended us, those who created signatures and the press. I did not prepare that, everyone created awareness. (The victims) could be us, us. The differences and distances still exist. We must keep talking and say: ‘This happened to us and if we continue like this it could happen to us again’.

— On the other hand, you traveled to Mexico when there was a lot of theater in Lima and you were also on television.

— I left because I wanted to do more characters, really. It was my dream, I had been traveling for years, I had presented the works at festivals and I had been in Peru for a long time making a single character, a single script, ‘a single whole’. Unfortunately the pandemic arrived, I decided to stay in Mexico and update my papers. I already have my temporary residence, I can now leave (smiles).

— And what character do you have in Mischief of the bad girl?

— I won a role as a pituca from Miraflores, a character that I think would never have been given to me in Peru! (laughs). It was like: ‘finally, other characters!’ It’s what I wanted. I am happy to make a Peruvian series because everything happens in Miraflores, although it was filmed in England and other countries. I had to film in Paris. It has been nice to see my Mexican colleagues trying to speak like Peruvians and it has been enriching to meet the Mexican production, it has a thousand things! and it’s made with love. She made me think: ‘I can’t wait for this to have taken place in the streets of Lima!’

— You have verified that “they take us years away”, in that sense.