The news about the incorporation of Nidia Bermejo to the cast of 'There is room at the bottom' for its 2024 season has generated a stir among followers of this emblematic Peruvian series. The actress, known for her talent and versatility, was excited to reunite with the production team and former co-stars, maintaining the mystery about the character she will play. This fact has aroused the curiosity of the audience, eager to know more details about the plot and how Bermejo's character will be integrated into the dynamics of the series.

During the production meeting, Nidia Bermejo expressed her gratitude towards Gigio Arandathe general producer of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', for inviting her to be part of the project once again and keeping the details of her character a secret.

What did Nidia Bermejo say about her role in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

Nidia Bermejowhen talking about his incorporation into 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', shared his excitement and gratitude, but above all his intrigue to discover the character he will play. “I still don't know anything about the character. Thank you, Gigio, for that. But we will discover it together and I am very happy to be here,” said the actress, at a press conference. Her statement highlights the atmosphere of mystery and anticipation surrounding her participation in the series, thus increasing viewers' interest in the upcoming season.

Who is Nidia Bermejo?

Nidia Bermejo, recognized for her outstanding career in Peruvian television and cinema, has won the hearts of the public with her deep and emotional performances. Previously, she shone in her role as 'Felicitas' in 'De Vuelta al Barrio', another highly followed series in Peru, which earned her the recognition and admiration of the audience. Her ability to bring complex characters to life and her commitment to each project of hers have established her as one of the most versatile and respected actresses of her generation.

When does the 2024 season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

Expectation is growing around the premiere of the 2024 season of 'At the bottom there is room', scheduled for next year. Although the exact release date has not yet been announced, production is underway, and the team behind the series is working hard to exceed the expectations of the loyal followers of this story that has marked a milestone in Peruvian television. With the addition of Nidia Bermejo and the promise of new characters and plots, this season promises to be one of the most exciting and anticipated by the audience.

