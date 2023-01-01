Nidec Industrial Solutions (NIS), part of the Energy & Infrastructure Division of the Nidec Group and among the Groups committed to promoting more sustainable mobility, was awarded a order worth about 1 million Euros for the supply of a total of 24 columns for recharging electric vehicles Direct Power DC to AmisraGreen, a company with a focus on renewables and part of the Amisragas group, one of Israel’s leading gas and energy distributors. DirectPower DC has been available on the market since 2018, but last October in Berlin a version was presented with a restyling that aims to improve accessibility but also the ROI of operators thanks to the addition of features such as an optional maxi screen for promotion of own products.

The NIS solution can reach a power Ultra Fast of 360 kW and could contribute to spreading electric mobility all over the world. AmisraGreen appreciated the benefits that this solution can offer to managers, such as connectivity, real time response, ease of installation and maintenance and remote diagnostics, compactness, sophisticated design and especially,modularity, since it is possible to expand the charging power of the NIS solution without having to modify it. Specifically, NIS has signed two orders with AmisraGreen. for the supply of 44 units which will be delivered between May and June 2023, to be partly installed in recharging areas owned by the group, and partly delivered to its customers operating in Israel.

DirectPower DC, developed and produced in Salzbergen in Germany, but with an all-Italian design, is equipped with two direct current cables and can charge two cars at the same time or just one. Customers can purchase the basic version of the product, which includes two 60kW power modulesto then add further modules, each weighing about 15kg, therefore very light, reaching a power of 120kW or 360kW. The column can be customized in colors and, in the upper part, has a giant screen where it is possible to upload multimedia advertising material. Direct Power DC is also the first column designed ergonomically to ensure the maximum accessibility for users of any height or with disabilities. It offers a particularly intuitive and simple use experience and is equipped with a cable recovery system which supports most of the weight; moreover, it has a touch screen user screen and integrates a luminous signaling system by means of multicolor LED strips to remotely inform the user of the status of the cables and of the recharge.