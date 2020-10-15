new DelhiIn the final of Nidahas Trophy 2018 against Bangladesh, they came on to bat when India lost their five wickets for 133 runs. He needed 34 runs to win the final two overs and the pressure was entirely on India. However, Karthik did a brilliant job scoring 22 runs off the bowling of Rubail Hussain in the 19th over. India had to score five runs off the final ball to win and Karthik ensured India’s victory by hitting a six over extra cover. Karthik said during a conversation with Sourav Ghoshal at ‘The Finish Line’ program, “At first I was ready to bat at number-5. But said that I will go to bat at No.6. So I was happy with it too. ‘ He said, ‘I was very confident about it that I will go to bat at No.6. And I could see the remaining balls and the gap between the runs and the runs. ‘ Karthik further said, “When the fourth wicket was out, I was ready to take the field to bat.” But then Rohit said that Vijay Shankar should go for batting. So I was very disappointed and angry at that time. But obviously you cannot question the captain. I was sure that something was going on in Rohit’s mind. Eventually I landed at No. 7 to bat. The 35-year-old Karthik also recalled things going on in his mind when India needed 34 off 12 balls. He said, ‘There are times in life when you come up and do something special. For me it was an occasion where I had nothing to lose. I had a chance when I could play completely openly. ‘ Karthik said, ‘I always practiced in a situation where 12 runs in one over or 20 runs was needed in two overs. But I don’t think I ever faced a situation where we needed 34 runs in two overs. When I stepped on the field, I knew that I could play the shot and implement it well that day. ‘