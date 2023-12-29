Nicotine | Taxation of puffed nicotine bags is now getting tighter – Buyers are in for a mess

Nicotine bags can be sold at the beginning of the year at the same time at cheaper old prices and more expensive prices subject to tobacco tax.

Nicotine pouches will be subject to the tobacco tax from the beginning of January, i.e. from next Monday.

For example, a box of nicotine sachets priced at six euros will cost around eight and a half euros in the future if sellers transfer the tax change in full to the selling price.

However, prices may not rise at the beginning of next week.

For nicotine pouch buyers, the beginning of the year can be confusing. Some of the sales points can sell bags at the old prices and some at the new prices subject to tobacco tax.

The consumer may only find out the price at the sales counter.

Prices the uncertainty is due to the fact that, in principle, traders can sell their stocks acquired before the turn of the year at current prices until the end of June.

The new prices will come into use at different times in different places, as the old stocks of the points of sale run out.

In the government's bill, it was estimated that operators in the industry were likely to stockpile significant quantities of nicotine pouches before the law reform. Thus, they can continue selling at the previous prices for some time after the turn of the year.

More than that Neither the Ministry of Finance nor the Päivittäitavarakauppa ry know or want to estimate publicly at which point the consumer prices of nicotine pouches will start to rise.

“We can't assess it when we don't know the sizes of the warehouses and the pricing decisions,” says the ministry's negotiating official Jenni Oksanen.

“In such situations, it has often happened that stocks have not been sold. At the beginning of the year, we will see what happens in the market”, says the CEO of Päivittäistavara ry Kari Luoto.

He characterizes a possible increase of around 2.50 euros to the selling price as “really big”.

It is also still unclear whether the points of sale will add the tobacco tax to the sales price in full or whether they will reduce their margin by leaving the price slightly lower.

Nicotine bags sales were released in Finland at the beginning of last April. Since then, the bags have started to be sold generally in grocery stores, kiosks, service stations and specialty stores.

The price level of the boxes seems to have settled at 5–7 euros before the tax reform.

Based on sales statistics, Luoto of Päivättäitavarakauppa ry estimates that 1.5 million boxes of nicotine pouches were sold in retail stores in July–September alone.

Luoto says that the amount seems large, but the actual usage amounts are clearly higher. He reminds that nicotine pouches are also imported and ordered from abroad.

Anyone does not know how much nicotine pouches have possibly increased the use of nicotine products or replaced other nicotine products.

For example, some users of nicotine products have switched from snuff to using nicotine pouches. Customs has said that after the sale of nicotine pouches was released at the beginning of April, the number of snuff seizures collapsed.

The grocery store fears that because of the tax reform, more nicotine pouches will be imported and ordered from abroad than before.

According to the government's bill, the purpose of the tax reform is to raise the prices of nicotine pouches and thus prevent the harm caused by them.