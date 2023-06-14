Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Nicotine pouches | Tukes prohibits the sale of nicotine pouches containing 20 milligrams and stronger

June 14, 2023
Nicotine pouches | Tukes prohibits the sale of nicotine pouches containing 20 milligrams and stronger

Nicotine pouches have been able to be sold in Finland without a separate sales license and nicotine content limit since the beginning of April.

Safety- and the chemical agency Tukes has decided that the sale of nicotine pouches containing 20 milligrams or more of nicotine will be prohibited in Finland. The decision will enter into force on June 21.

In addition to selling, the ban also applies to placing on the market, i.e. offering or otherwise handing it over in connection with business. According to Tukes, the purpose of the ban is to prevent health hazards from strong nicotine pouches.

