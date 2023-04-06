Nicotine pouches | The total ban was overturned: Strong nicotine pouches can be imported freely

The safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, Fimea, has revoked the classification of nicotine pouches as medicine. As a result, customs will stop monitoring their importation.

“With Fimea’s policy, nicotine pouches are treated from the customs point of view the same as any other goods”, director of customs control Hannu Sinkkonen tells.

Nicotine sachets refer to dose sachets containing nicotine, which do not contain a tobacco plant. Fimea’s decision therefore does not apply to snuff, and does not affect the regulations regarding its import.

In the past, stronger nicotine sachets containing more than 4 mg of nicotine were classified as medicine, the order of which required a prescription. Because of the line, Customs has taken over or confiscated illegally imported nicotine pouches and, if necessary, started a preliminary investigation.

Fine justifies its decision by the fact that, based on the Medicines Act, nicotine pouches cannot be classified as a medicine based solely on the effect of nicotine.

In its reassessment, Fimea also states that nicotine pouches cannot be classified as medicine unless they are specifically marketed for medical use.

The strong ones According to Sinkkonen, ordering nicotine pouches started to become more common due to the corona pandemic in the spring of 2020, when importing snuff became more difficult due to corona restrictions.

The first signs of the new phenomenon were visible in December 2019.

“During the last three years or so, Customs has taken over two thousand nicotine pouches,” says Sinkkonen.

In 2020 alone, customs confiscated more than 900 nicotine pouches.

Social- and the Ministry of Health has started preparing for changes to the Tobacco Act. The preparation is based on the proposal of the Tobacco and Nicotine Policy Development Working Group, which would equate a nicotine snuff with a traditional snuff containing tobacco.

In practice, this would mean a ban on sales and restrictions on imports.