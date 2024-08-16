Nicotine pouches | Increases of at least tens of cents – There is no information about ten-euro cans

Nicotine pouches|The prices of nicotine pouches have generally risen less than the government’s estimate. According to one trader, it used to be about getting a margin, now we focus on volume.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Nicotine bag prices rose less than expected after the tax reform. The increase in prices is due to the transition of nicotine pouches to the scope of tobacco taxation. Prices have risen in some sales locations clearly more than in others. Customers buy fewer boxes of nicotine pouches at once than before the tax reform.

Nicotine bags prices have risen less than expected in Finland due to the recent tax reform. One of the purposes of the reform was to curb the use of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouch cans can still be bought quite generally for around six or seven euros, even though with the recent tax reform the prices could have gone up to a couple of euros more expensive.

Nicotine bags are used like snuff bags by holding them between the lip and gum. Unlike snuff, nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco.

Nicotine bags are commonly sold in grocery stores, kiosks, service stations, specialty stores and online. The sale of snuff is still prohibited in Finland.

Prices the increase is due to the fact that nicotine pouches came under the scope of tobacco taxation this year.

Before the tax reform, nicotine pouch cans typically cost 5–7 euros in Finland. In the government’s bill, it was estimated that as a result of the tax, retail prices would increase by approximately 2.5 euros per box.

In this case, the prices of nicotine pouch boxes would have risen to around 7.5–9.5 euros.

Tariff have, based on HS’s findings, risen with the tax reform quite generally, but not as much as the government estimated.

The situation varies a lot in different sales locations. In some places, the increases have been small and in others larger.

At the very least, the increases seem to be in the order of several tens of cents instead of around 2.5 euros.

However, HS has no information on whether there have been changes in the dose amounts of some nicotine cans in connection with the tax reform.

For example Before the tax reform, Skruf nicotine pouch boxes cost slightly more than six euros at R-kiosks. If the new tax had been fully added to the sales price and the portion size remained the same, the price of the boxes would have risen to around nine euros.

Now, however, a jar of Skruf still costs less than seven euros.

Prices have risen clearly more in some sales locations.

For example, in online stores, the prices of at least some boxes have risen by around two euros or even more, if you compare the current prices with the discount sales before the tax reform.

The Nicotiinipussit.com online store sold Snatch Arctic Mint boxes in January at a discount of 3.75 euros, while according to the website, the normal price at that time was 4.90 euros.

Now the same box costs 6.70 euros in the online store, which is 1.80 euros more than the normal price at that time.

“Before this was a cover business, now it’s a volume business. I don’t think the operation would be terribly profitable if there were only one or two stores”, owner and CEO of the Snus Supply nicotine pouch chain Farhad Mardan characterizes.

According to Mardan, the prices of individual boxes in the chain’s eight stores have risen by around one to two euros. The trader has less profit from each box than before.

Mardan says that manufacturers of nicotine pouches basically determine customer prices and put ready-made price information on the products. If the merchant orders a large enough batch, he can set the prices himself, as the Snus Supply chain led by Mardan has sometimes done.

Mardan does not think that at least many users of nicotine pouches would have stopped using because of the price increase. According to him, customers go shopping in the same way as before, but they can buy fewer boxes of nicotine pouches at one time than before the tax reform.

“Before, we bought 3-4 disks at once, now 2-3”, he says.

Ministry of Finance negotiating officer Jenni Oksanen says that it was difficult to estimate the effects of the tax reform on prices in advance.

According to Oksanen, the estimates are made on the assumption that the tax is fully transferred to the price. However, this is not the case if manufacturers, importers or stores compromise their sales margins.

“It is possible that when it comes to the market for new types of products, pricing decisions can be influenced by things other than taxation,” he says.

The ministry will later receive information about the new sales prices from the taxation statistics. According to Oksanen, so little time has passed since the tax reform that the price situation has not necessarily stabilized yet.