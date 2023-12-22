Nicotine pouches | Direct words from Erkka V. Lehtola about the dangerous phenomenon of intoxication among young people – the actions of adults are shocking: “That's how much attitude should be found”

Snuff and nicotine pouches are popular among young people who play sports. Coach Erkka V. Lehtola, also known from Yle's TV broadcasts, would like to put an end to this harmful phenomenon.

Somewhere meet last year's football coach Erkka V. Lehtolaa started to crack.

He and many other coaches working in junior football spoke to young hopefuls about the full-time life of an athlete: how disciplined everyday life must be lived if you want to be a good player. Coaches and athletes have at their disposal some form of data about training, recovery, training and individual game actions on the field.

According to Lehtola, the entire Finnish coaching staff is movingly closely involved in the matter, and not a single stone is left unturned.

Except one.

“However, no one says a word about a really addictive substance that many people use, but which does not improve performance to any extent at least. It's a strange contradiction when you take everything else into account,” says Lehtola.

It is, of course, snuff and nicotine pouches, which have become very popular in recent years. One of the athletes' favorite drinks that juniors can also enjoy.

Lehtola noticed that a puck with a familiar shape peeked out of the pocket of the tracksuits of many of the coaches who were on duty on the side of the field. He began to wonder if that was the reason why adults involved in youth sports did not intervene more vigorously in juniors' nicotine use.

A deep silence surrounded the subject.

“We should debunk the myths that snuff products are the healthiest and most harmless substance,” he says.

And so Erkka V. Lehtola took concrete steps.

National youth team coach Erkka V. Lehtola campaigns against nicotine products. He is familiar to many from Yle's football broadcasts.

To the topic after waking up and after a while, Lehtola picked up the phone and called the Institute of Health and Welfare. The concerned coach was directed to the Cancer Organizations' pack, which has been campaigning against nicotine products for a long time.

It wasn't long before Lehtola started to cooperate with the Cancer Organizations. In November of this year, he wrote Cancer Organizations Elina Hartikainen with an article on the harms of nicotine in the Finnish coaches' member magazine.

In the article, Lehtola declared his goal that tobacco and nicotine products will no longer be seen in football stands, on the sidelines of the fields or in the mouths of coaches.

“Fortunately, tobacco has almost completely disappeared from sports images. It's a win for society as a whole. Now is the time to intervene in the use of other nicotine products”, says Lehtola.

The well-known trainer and TV expert quickly became the face of the fight against nicotine. He has used the subject tag snuskaso in message service X.

“My job is not to moralize adult people. The minimum is that we coaches, who work through children and young people, do not set a bad example. That's how many postures should be found.”

Lehtolan observations about the drinking habits of adults involved in sports club activities are not made up of wind.

EHYT ry did preventive drug addiction work last year statementwhich asked for the information and views of coaches and other sports observers working with young people aged 12–17, among other things about the use of substances by young people.

The investigation revealed that, for example, the coach's word carries weight.

71 percent of respondents felt that the example of team officials or players' guardians has an effect on young people's use of substances. Nevertheless, 47 percent of team officials had observed players, guardians or officials using snuff at team events.

With sports and snuff has a long and messy history. Snuff caps have been placed on lips and along the walls of dressing rooms for decades. For some reason, it has been – and is still considered – more sports-friendly than other substances.

There is no recent research data on the use of nicotine products by young athletes, but the results of a recent school health survey can be generalized to sports as well, since more than half of children and young people participate in club activities.

According to the results of the school health survey, 15 percent of young people studying for a profession use nicotine pouches occasionally or daily. Almost a quarter of the boys studying for a trade are already users. The survey was conducted before the sale of strong nicotine pouches was released to retail stores.

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches can now be sold in Finland.

Of some according to misconceptions, nicotine would even improve an athlete's performance due to its “boosting” and “invigorating” effects. These beliefs are The medical journal review article according to completely wrong. Namely, nicotine has been found to weaken the user's performance as well as muscle and lung function.

Nicotine constricts blood vessels and increases heart rate and blood pressure. This in turn increases the workload of the heart, so the athlete's body is in a state of stress even before the actual performance.

Nicotine also weakens the blood circulation and with it the transport of oxygen and other nutrients to the muscle. So the muscles of the nicotine user do not work in the best possible way. Instead, they get tired and don't grow or develop in a way that corresponds to training.

According to Lääkärlehti's article, the harm caused by the use of nicotine to athletes is not only limited to the weakening of the heart and circulatory system. Its use can also cause problems with lung function and testosterone production. In addition, nicotine exposes you to infections, injuries and illness and maintains the body's stress state.

Still, its use does not seem to be controlled in sports circles.

Grove works as the head coach of the U16 and U17 boys' national team. He clarifies that the seed for his anti-snuff work was not sown at junior team events.

“I have not come across any intoxicants in my work, except among adults. Of course, I certainly don't see that full everyday life.”

Lehtola wants to encourage young athletes to dare to say no to snuff and other nicotine products. He knows that in addition to schools, there may also be social pressure in hobby groups that leads to the use of nicotine products or at least to experimenting.

“It takes strength of character to say no. It's a bit like a game: you have to persevere through difficult moments. Refusing nicotine products will give you a lifelong benefit.”

The safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, Fimea, announced at the beginning of April that nicotine pouches are no longer classified as medicinal products, after which the sale and ordering of strong nicotine pouches was allowed in Finland.

Lehtolaa is amazed that buying and using nicotine pouches has been made so effortless. He characterizes the marketing of products as “immoral”.

“And it still hits children and young people directly, whose brains are still developing, and they become even more easily addicted to nicotine. It's depressing.”

Snuff wears out in locker rooms and on sand courts.

Grove says that he has only received positive feedback from his campaigning. Parents of junior players in particular have been excited when someone finally dares to bring the cat to the table.

On that page, Lehtola has been offered “more snuff than ever before”. According to him, the business has exploded.

“It's been really fun. I'm comfortable in a world where you can fuck with a twinkle in the corner of your eye about anything.”

Lehtola plans to continue the mecca and hopes to be able to influence the nicotine culture from within. He appeals to the Finnish sports federations so that more and more of them become active in the work against nicotine.

Lehtola wants his speech not to sound like too strict enlightenment.

“I try to do this thing from a sports and football perspective, and the most important thing for me is still how my team plays. We have to think about how we can bring the topic into our events, even though football and the development of the players are in the center”, concludes Lehtola.