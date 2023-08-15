New research has shown that levels of gray matter in two parts of the brain may be linked to the desire to start smoking during adolescence and the strengthening of nicotine addiction. A team of scientists, led by the universities of Cambridge and Warwick in the UK and Fudan University in China, analyzed the brain imaging and behavioral data of more than 800 young people aged between 14, 19 and 23 years.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Nicotine: here’s what damage it can cause

The researchers found that, on average, adolescents who started smoking at age 14 had significantly less gray matter in a section of the left frontal lobe linked to decision-making and rule-breaking.

Gray matter is the brain tissue that processes information and contains all the neurons in the organ. While brain development continues into adulthood, gray matter growth peaks before adolescence.

Low gray matter volume in the left ventromedial prefrontal cortex may be an “inherited biomarker” for nicotine addiction, the researchers say, with implications for prevention and treatment.

Additionally, the scientists found that the opposite, right side of the same brain region also had less gray matter in smokers.

Importantly, gray matter loss in the right prefrontal cortex only appears to accelerate after someone starts smoking. This region is related to sensation seeking.

The team argues that less gray matter in the left forebrain could lower cognitive function and lead to “disinhibition”: impulsive, rule-breaking behavior resulting from a limited ability to consider consequences. This can increase the chances of smoking at a young age.

Once the nicotine habit takes hold, the gray matter in the right frontal lobe shrinks, which can weaken control over smoking by affecting “hedonic motivation”: the way pleasure is sought and managed. Excessive gray matter loss in the right brain has also been linked to binge drinking and marijuana use.

Taken together, the findings point to a damaged “neurobehavioral mechanism” that may lead to early initiation of nicotine use and long-term blocking of addiction, say the researchers.

“Smoking is perhaps the most common addictive behavior in the world and a leading cause of adult mortality,” said Prof. Trevor Robbins, co-senior author in the Cambridge Department of Psychology.

“The initiation of a smoking habit is most likely to occur during adolescence. Any way to detect a greater chance of this, so that interventions can be targeted, could help save millions of lives.”

Annual deaths from cigarettes are projected to reach eight million worldwide by the end of the decade. Currently, in the United States alone, one in five adult deaths each year is attributed to smoking.

“In our study, reduced gray matter in the left prefrontal cortex is associated with increased rule-breaking behavior and early smoking experiences. It could be that this violation of the rules leads to a violation of the anti-smoking regulations,” Robbins said.

Co-author Prof Barbara Sahakian from Cambridge’s Department of Psychiatry said: ‘The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is a key region for dopamine, the brain’s pleasure chemical. In addition to playing a role in rewarding experiences, dopamine has long been thought to affect self-control.

“Less gray matter in this region of the brain can limit cognitive function, leading to less self-control and a propensity for risky behaviors, such as smoking.”

The study used data collected by the IMAGEN project from sites in four European countries: the UK, Germany, France and Ireland. The researchers compared brain imaging data for those who had smoked at age 14 with those who hadn’t, and repeated it for the same participants at ages 19 and 23.

Those experienced smoking by age 14 had on average significantly less gray matter in the left prefrontal cortex. Additionally, those who started smoking at age 19 also had less gray matter in their left prefrontal cortex at age 14, indicating a potential causal influence.

The scientists also examined the right ventromedial prefrontal cortex. Gray matter loss occurs in everyone as they age. However, those who smoked from age 14 as well as those who smoked from age 19 both ended up with excessive gray matter loss in the right frontal lobe.

For the right prefrontal cortex, 19-year-old smokers who did not start during adolescence had similar gray matter levels to those who had never smoked at age 14. This suggests that rapid shrinkage of the right ventromedial prefrontal cortex begins only with smoking initiation.

Data at age 23 showed that gray matter volume in the right prefrontal cortex decreased at a faster rate in those who continued to smoke, suggesting an influence of smoking on prefrontal function.

The researchers also analyzed data from two questionnaires completed by the participants to investigate novelty and sensation-seeking personality traits.

“Both questionnaires look at searching for thrilling experiences, but measure distinct behaviors,” Robbins said. “The sensation-seeking scale focuses on pleasurable experiences, while the novelty-seeking questionnaire includes items on impulsivity and rule-breaking.”

Less gray matter in the left prefrontal cortex was associated with novelty seeking, especially disorderly and transgressive behaviors, while the reduced gray matter volume in the right prefrontal cortex was related only to sensation seeking.

Lead author Professor Tianye Jia of Fudan University added: ‘Less gray matter in the left frontal lobes is linked to behaviors that increase the likelihood of smoking in adolescence.

“Smokers therefore experience excessive gray matter loss in the right frontal lobes, which is linked to behaviors that reinforce substance use. This may provide a causal account of how smoking begins in young people and how it develops into addiction.”