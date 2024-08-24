Nicotine Bags, the Alarm: “Harmful to Health”. Here Are the Risks

In Italy and throughout Europe, an underestimated phenomenon is gaining ground, sneakily inserting itself into the daily habits of especially the youngest. We are talking about nicotine pouches, small non-woven fabric sachets containing nicotine and flavourings. Their way of use involves holding them in the mouth between the upper lip and the gums to absorb nicotine through the oral mucosa. This practice, however, raises serious questions about legislation and potential health risks. This is written by the Food Fact.



The introduction of these products on the market in 2018 highlighted a significant legislative gap. Unlike oral tobacco, which is banned in the European Union with the exception of Sweden, nicotine sachets are not subject to stringent regulations because they do not contain tobacco, but only natural or synthetic nicotine. This has led to a lack of requirements regarding concentration limits, health warnings on packaging, notification of ingredients, as well as a lack of child-resistant opening systems and freedom of advertising.

Although the first commercialization attempts date back to 2020, only in February 2022, with the approval of the Milleproroghe decree, Italy began to regulate these productsbut focusing mainly on the fiscal aspect rather than on health protection. Nonetheless, the Ministry of Health intervened, imposing the application of a label with health warnings on the products marketed. Altroconsumo, in a recent investigation, highlighted how online sales constitute a further grey area. Nicotine sachets sold over the Internet, often without the State mark, elude controls, resulting in some cases lacking the necessary information on the quantity of nicotine and warnings regarding health risks.

High Nicotine Contents and Related Risks

While the concentration of nicotine in products authorized in Italy does not exceed 20 mg per gram, online you can find products that double this dose. These amounts of nicotine, comparable to those of traditional cigarettes, can lead to significant risks such as increased blood pressure and heart rate. The eye-catching packaging and the wide range of flavours make these products particularly attractive to young people, hiding the dangers under the guise of “harmless” products. The appeal is amplified by a carefree and youthful presentation, which together with affordable prices and promotion on social media, could stimulate new addictions among the youngest, distancing them from the goal of well-being and public health.

The alarm raised by institutions such as the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and the Italian Society of Tobaccology warns of the pressures exercised by the tobacco industry and highlights the urgency of legislative interventions to limit the diffusion and accessibility of these products, especially among the youngest. This context reminds us of how vital a regulated and conscious approach towards new nicotine-containing products is, as well as the need for health policies truly aimed at protecting and promoting public health, to avoid falling into the traps of a constantly evolving market