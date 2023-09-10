Born in 2000, he grew up with Kean, in the youth team it was said that he had Ronaldo’s work ethic: after the year out due to injury, the sense of belonging is the added value why Max wanted him in the group

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia's greatest wish was to play for Juventus. He knows well that it won't be easy to carve out a space for himself this year, but for someone used to earning every inch of his journey it's just an extra incentive. The midfielder grew up wearing the black and white shirt, he was just 9 years old when he showed up for the first time in Vinovo: the black and white observers found him in Aygreville, in Valle D'Aosta, and from the first transfer to Turin his Juventus history it never ended. A life as a midfielder, his. Characterized by an accident that a few years ago seriously threatened to make him stop: even there, however, he never considered the idea of ​​stopping even for a second. And now, that he has returned home, he awaits his chance to definitively obtain redemption.

SEARCH FOR PERFECTION — The class of 2000 grew up together with Kean: they went through their entire youth career together, even if they have two completely different characters. Hans was always a point of reference for his teammates, the captain of almost all of his teams. In the Primavera, Mr. Baldini indicated him as the Cristiano Ronaldo of the group: for commitment, application and willingness to learn. Characteristics that Grabbi, the technician who took care of him as a child and accompanied him until he was a teenager, had recognized from the beginning of the journey. "He is one of the people who helped me a lot, I had him many years as a child," said Nicolussi Caviglia during a live broadcast on the Juventus Twitch channel. He accompanied me on my journey like Milani, Manna. Have I always been hard on myself? I still am, I'm always trying to improve. I have learned not to be too much and understand the moments, but it is important to maintain the search for perfection, without exaggerating."

PATH — His first team debut with Juve dates back to 2019, then Nicolussi Caviglia spent a few seasons on loan: well at Perugia among the cadets, an unfortunate experience at Parma due to an injury that put him out of action for some time. But after more than a year's break he returned to the field, and resumed his journey between Sudtirol (in B) and Salernitana (in A). Allegri decided to keep him at the end of the pre-season also due to the boy's strong sense of belonging to the club. "Having been here with Pulcini since 2008, I have learned this quality over time," he explained. I experienced some turning points at Juventus: the inauguration of the Stadium, Vinovo, Continassa, J-College, they made me grow on the human side and as a footballer. Juventus has always remained close to me." And now in a club that must be reborn by dusting off its historical DNA there is also him, who knows better than others what Juventus is. Hans has always dreamed of becoming a part of the grown-ups' locker room: now he is there, studying to be a senator and waiting for his moment.