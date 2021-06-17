In these last hours the sister of the well-known Roma player Nicolò Zaniolo has become the protagonist of a tough outburst on social media. As stated by Benedetta Zaniolo herself, the girl also seems to have been a victim of the catcalling phenomenon. In fact, the footballer’s sister reported on social media that she was harassed on the street while she was with a friend.

Benedetta Zaniolo, sister of the well-known Roma footballer Nicolò Zaniolo, victim of catcalling. To report the story on social media was the girl who revealed that two men would have approached with a car while she and a friend of hers were walking down the street.

These were the words with which the girl was vented on social media:

After the umpteenth time these things happen to both me and millions of girls, I would like to talk about them openly to make them understand the seriousness. It is not possible that two 16-year-old girls, while walking at 12.50, are afraid to do so because two men approach the car making jokes and scaring us with bad intent

And, concluding his story, Benedetta Zaniolo he has declared:

Only when we said “let’s call the carabinieri” did they run away. But where have we arrived? In 2021 it is not normal that there are still certain people, we are in very bad shape. Sorry for the outburst, but I’m angry black, some people just suck.

After it vent of his sister via social media, Nicolò Zaniolo has not yet expressed himself about what happened. We remember, unfortunately, that like Benedetta Zaniolo many girls are nowadays victims of catcalling episodes.

Among them, also the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, Aurora Ramazzotti, some time ago had reported a similar episode on social media with these words: