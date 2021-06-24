He was a super champion, one of the youngest in Free Fall history, and now Nicolò Scalfi reveals how he spent the prize money he won in the famous program by Gerry Scotti.

Title holder for 88 episodes, the boy took home almost 650 thousand euros. After about two years, in an interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni he revealed how he spent all the money and told all the details.

After about six months I got the prize pool of the first win and over the course of a year the full amount. How did I spend it? I went on vacation to Barcelona with my friends. Then I gave Mom a new kitchen and in the long term I invested them to pay for my studies. Now I will change the car, but I will not take anything demanding. I study Lettere Moderne, I would like to be a sports journalist.

The boy also clarifies his position about reality shows, in fact in 2019 he dreamed of participating in the Island of the Famous and now he has explained what he said months before:

I did not expressly say that I would like to participate in L’Isola dei Famosi. However, considering that these rumors were circulating on the web about a specific question about the reality shows I would have liked to participate in, I mentioned two names: “The Island of the Famous” and “Beijing Express”. The idea of ​​challenging myself and discovering new and particular places appeals to me. I have always followed “Beijing Express” as a program and I believe that through an experience of this type I can make myself better known to the public.

Will we see him on TV again? Who knows, never say never. Talent is not lacking and neither is ambition. That the Gerry Scotti’s program was just the beginning?