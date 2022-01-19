The son of the former Juventus coach spoke through his social profiles by launching some of his new initiatives and announcing his removal from the field

The former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo is still looking for a bench, after the end of the adventure with the Juventus team which took place this summer. The number 21 was sent away from Turin after winning the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup, and is still looking for a new bench. In the meantime, however, ihis son Nicolò decided to hang up his shoes and to move away from professional football. In fact, with Andrea’s approval, the boy decided to leave the green rectangle to devote himself to his own line of clothes, always linked to the world of football.

This is when published by the young Nicolò on his very popular Instagram profile, where, through a post, he explained the reasons for his choice.

“In these weeks I have been working non-stop for to start my dream: to combine fashion with football. I am studying the history and past collaborations, creating the first models and reuniting the team with which I will take the field.

I am creating a brand that will reinterpret the world of football in a streetwear key. If you want to join my team, send me drawings and ideas and let’s take the field together.

In my stadium there are you: my 95 thousand spectators. I want this to be the best match of our life. “

The young man then continued to explain the reasons for his choice through his Instagram Stories, through which he made it clear that he did not want to abandon football in general but that he will remain on the pitch to take part in some charitable initiatives: “I will never leave football, I will always carry it with me. In my brand, tomorrow. To do good today. Football has always been my way of life, of breathing and of being happy. From today every time I touch a ball will be to do good “.

