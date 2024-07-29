Nicolò Martinenghi, who is his girlfriend Adelaide Radice: the message on social media after the gold in Paris 2024

Nicolò Martinenghi won a legendary gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving Italy its first triumph at the Games and triumphing in the event 24 years after the historic victory of the great Domenico Fioravanti. The 24-year-old athlete from Varese, who turns 25 on August 1st, was celebrated in Paris by his parents – incredulous and moved after the awards ceremony – and his girlfriend.

“It’s the icing on the cake after the European and World titles. I dedicate this medal to my parents, my girlfriend and my supporters who are here to see me”said the new Olympic champion in the 100m breaststroke.

Nicolò Martinenghi’s girlfriend is Adelaide Radice: the girl, on Instagram, posts a story that immortalizes the kiss with the Italian after the race won on the evening of Sunday 28 July and then a post with a message: “It’s easy to dream when you’re by my side. Thank you, for today and every day. I love you,” writes the young woman.

(Instagram @adelaideradice)

On the profile, the shots with her partner are scattered here and there, constant for over 5 years but ‘discreet’, with moments of daily life – especially on vacation and relaxation – but without excess. From today, there is also a gold medal to add.

Domenico Fioravanti, who won the 2024 Paris Olympics, also talked about what his coach Marco Pedoia told him. “After winning a medal in Tokyo, my coach went out on a limb and said I would be the best in the water,” the Italian champion explained to Rai microphones. “I won’t deny that during the race I closed my eyes, but I didn’t think about anything except bringing out the best in me.”

