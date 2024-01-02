The only survivor of the family massacre, Nicolò Maja, says that his father wrote to him for Christmas from the cell where he is: he has to serve a life sentence for the murders of his wife and daughter

The only survivor of the massacre that shocked his family, Nicolò Majasaid that the father wrote to him for Christmas. The man he is in a cell, where he must serve a life sentence for taking the lives of his wife and 16-year-old daughter. The eldest son miraculously managed to survive his father's attack. And today he lives to remember his mother and sister who died tragically.

Alessandro Maja wrote one Christmas greeting letter to his son Nicolò. The young man said it last December 28th, during his participation in the program La vita in diretta, broadcast on Rai Uno.

The boy is the only survivor of the Samarate massacre, in the province of Varese, in Lombardy. His father took the lives of his mother and sister and attempted to kill him too. The boy miraculously survived.

Christmas will no longer be like it used to be. He writes to me as if my life were the same as before, but it won't be anymore, there can be no forgiveness.

This isn't the first time the former architect writes to the boy. Last May he had sent him a letter asking for his forgiveness for the unforgivable crime he had committed and for which he really didn't know how to apologize. That night the boy miraculously survived his father, ending up in a coma and waking up months later, with serious consequences for his health.

Nicolò Maja, his father wrote him another letter for Christmas: forgiving him is impossible for him

Ines and Giulio, Nicolò's grandparents, today take care of the boy, who still dreams of being a pilot: