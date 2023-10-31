On the occasion of his birthday, Nicolò Maja decided to dedicate this day to his mother and sister, who were killed in Samarate by his father sentenced to life imprisonment

He still bears the marks of what happened and will carry them for the rest of his life. He will never forget what his father, sentenced today to life in prison, did to his family. Nicolò Maja on his birthday leave one special dedication to his mother and sister who lost their lives in the terrible crime in Samarate. He himself is miraculously alive.

Nicolò Maja is the only survivor of the father Alexander. On the night between 3 and 4 May 2022, the man attacked his wife and 16-year-old daughter with a hammer, causing their death. His 25-year-old son, who was also shot by the man sentenced to life in prison, is miraculously alive.

His mother Stefania and sister Giulia are no longer here. Alessandro Maja also brought his eldest son to the brink of death, and he continues to think of his family that no longer exists, taken away by his father’s homicidal fury.

During a recent interview, the young man said he always thinks of them.

Every evening I talk to them. They are the ones who saved me. They were truly special.

And thinking about his father, here’s what he said:

I feel anger and disbelief, life imprisonment is not enough. Up until that moment he had been a good dad, he had never let us lack anything. I had noticed that he had some worries about work, yes, but nothing that would suggest something like this would happen. He often spoke to us about his mistake at Gambero Rosso, but the lawyer also told him not to worry, not to worry.

Nicolò Maja, dedicated to his birthday for his mother and sister who are no longer with us

The young man turned 25 years old. And thoughts of him immediately went to his family. In a post on Instagram, the young man publishes a photo with his sister and mother and words full of affection for them.