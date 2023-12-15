Nicolò Feltrin was only 2 years old when he lost his life to a drug overdose. He had eaten pasta with ragù with drugs given by his father to make him sleep

Nicolò Feltrin was only 2 years oldwhen he lost his life. The doctors' diagnosis of the cause of his death speaks of an overdose. The child, in fact, lost his life due to one pasta with meat sauce that his father had given him to eat. He had put in some narcotic substances to make him sleep.

The first hearing against Diego Feltrin, Nicolò's 44-year-old father, was closed at the Belluno Court with a technical adjournment. The man is accused of manslaughter, drug dealing to the child and death as a result of another crime.

Nicolò was only two years old. He was at home, at Codissago, a fraction of Longarone, in the province of Belluno, when his father prepared him a pasta with meat sauce containing narcotics which caused him to overdose. The father wanted to put him to sleep with drugs.

The first hearing for Diego Feltrin, defended by the lawyer Massimiliano Xaiz, was therefore postponed. You will have to return to the front preliminary hearing judge, Enrica Marsonnext January 11th, to evaluate any alternative rites in the trial.

The 44-year-old man's defense is trying to get a reduced sentence. Perhaps the abbreviated procedure or plea bargaining will be used. But the accusations are serious. The 2-year-old boy lost his life due to “acute intoxication from a psychotropic substance following indigestion of hashish”, as underlined on several occasions by the accusing lawyers.

Nicolò Feltrin was only 2 years old when he lost his life to a drug overdose

There reconstruction of the Prosecutor's Office points the finger at the father, who would have mixed the hashish in the pasta with meat sauce given to his son, most likely to make him feel calm and to sleep.

Photo source from Pixabay

For the prosecution this is the most difficult point to prove, on which the defense is aiming to obtain a plea bargain: was there really drug dealing? In reality, in Nicolò Feltrin's body there were not only very high traces of hashish, but also of cocaine, heroin and methadone. Maybe it was common practice to mix the drugs into the baby's food?