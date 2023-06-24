A sad and heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours on the untimely death of the little one Nicolo Feltrin, the two-year-old boy who died after ingesting drugs. The father turns out to be the only suspect for the crime of manslaughter.

It was the July 28th last year, when the baby started to feel bad. The dad rushed him to the hospital, but this is where the little one has lost his life.

Once the man arrived in the emergency room, he never explained the possible causes behind the malaise of child. She just said that he actually put a weird one in his mouth brown substance in the park near the house.

After the death of the child, the investigators also to understand what happened, they did all the check in that place. However, they did not find any strange substances in the earth or on the playgrounds. The truth came after a check in the house.

Investigators from a search of the family home, they discovered high concentrations of hashishwhich were also hidden in the room of the little one. For this reason they decided to register the father in the register of suspects.

Nicolò Feltrin and the complete report behind his disappearance

The coroner who performed the autopsy, from the first results found that the child had high concentrations of hashish in the body. However, after the tox screens arrived, she was able to complete the report.

From what emerged from the investigations, the parents administered that narcotic substance to the little one to do it sleep. An eventuality that some local media report from that, could also be linked to the past of dependence of the mother.

Furthermore, from what the doctor wrote, little Nicolò in the days preceding his death assumed different types of drugs. A fatal mix that left him no way out.

In poor words, the child who hadn’t even turned 3, died for one overdose. Even in case of urgent intervention by doctors, it was practically possible to save him impossible.