The model Nicola Porcella He has received, for the umpteenth time, complaints from several Miraflores residents after the constant parties until the wee hours of the morning that he holds in his apartment. As recalled, at the end of 2022 it was learned on the program “Magaly TV, the firm” that the former reality boy received 16 complaints from the inhabitants of the surroundings of his home. Now, he is again the protagonist of noisy meetings.

In the images you can see a man who walked two blocks to complain to the concierge of the ‘ex-warrior’ building because the noise did not let his youngest daughter sleep. The district’s Serenazgo staff even arrived at the scene and a PNP van was also present.