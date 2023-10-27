Although Nicola Porcella did not take the crown in ‘The House of the Famous’, she did conquer Mexican hearts and now seeks to consolidate her career in Aztec lands. After that, the statements of Gian Marco Zignago, who minimized the work of the member of ‘This is war’, generated controversy.

Porcella’s popularity is growing exponentially in Mexico, where he is sought out by fans for photos and autographs. Social networks were filled with defenders of the former reality boy, who accused Gian Marco of supposedly feeling jealous of the influencer’s success. What did Nicola answer? Coming up next, we tell you.

What did Nicola Porcella say about Gian Marco Zignago’s comments?

Users on networks expressed that Porcella has stood out since his arrival in Mexico, especially for his participation in ‘The house of the famous’. The controversy arose around Gian Marco’s perception of the former reality show participant’s career.

Nicola Porcella did not remain silent and responded to Gian Marco’s criticism with a strong message on Instagram. The actor recalled the words of support from Ezio Oliva and highlighted the importance of celebrating the successes of compatriots abroad.

In a video shared online, Porcella stressed the importance of humility and celebrated the triumphs of his compatriots. The message is clear “This is how you respond from humility. If one compatriot does well, it affects everyone” said.

What were Gian Marco’s observations about Nicola?

Gian Marco participated in the Mexican program ‘Me lo told Adela’, where he was asked about the success of his compatriot Nicola Porcella. The Peruvian singer-songwriter downplayed the reality participant’s work, which baffled the program’s hosts.

“I find it interesting that he explores other countries and keeps trying… I guess he’s looking to build a career in something,” expressed the aforementioned Peruvian singer. This caused laughter among the presenters. Later, the composer clarified his words.

“According to my understanding, Nicola worked on a game show in Peru and then ventured as an actor. If you decide to come to Mexico and participate in ‘The House of the Famous’, it is always crucial to know what comes next,” he added.

