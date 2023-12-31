The Befana will not just bring the usual stocking full of sweets to those who are passionate about cars. On January 6th the Nicolis Museum will open its doors free of charge to all visitors up to 18 years of age, reserving a reduced entrance fee of 12 euros for adults (instead of 14).

A beautiful opportunity to spend the day that takes away all the holidays admiring the fundamental stages of the vehicle that changed society and the life of humanity the most: from the first petrol engine, patented by Enrico Bernardi from Verona, up to the legendary DeLorean DMC 12, famous for the film “Back to the Future”. The Arrow mascot will welcome guests at 2.45pm and after the guided tour there will be a fun quiz in which children will be involved. To take advantage of the discounts on January 6th, booking is mandatory.