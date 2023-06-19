Expedition Robinson -presenter Nicolette Kluijver (38) was forced to terminate the pregnancy of her fourth child because she was seriously ill. She tells that in the upcoming episode of Rooijakkers on the floor . In 2017 she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

In the episode that can be seen on RTL 4 this Sunday, but is already on Videoland, Art Rooijakkers visits the mother of three children on Bonaire, where she moved to a few years ago. He talks to her about the period leading up to the lung cancer diagnosis she received in 2017. Kluijver has not been feeling well for a while and decides to go to the hospital. "They saw a spot there and at first it was tuberculosis," she says. She is on heavy medication. "I even got hair loss and pain in my bones." She doesn't get her period for a while and thinks it has to do with the medication. "But I turned out to be pregnant with the fourth."

She could not be pregnant at all, because the medicines can be dangerous for the baby and a PET scan is also planned for the spot on her lung, which is ‘not desirable’ during pregnancy. “I had to terminate the pregnancy,” says the presenter. She was not given time to process the grief, because shortly afterwards she heard that she had cancer. “If I had not been ill, I would have left the baby “It feels so terrible that you have to say goodbye to that. You want to keep it, but you can’t because your body is sick.”

The period has a major impact on her relationship with her then husband Joost. In 2020 they broke up. “We have been through so much. Not only that disease, but also losing our baby. It was just too much.”





