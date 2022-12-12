Among the people who lost their lives in Fidene, a district of Rome, where a man started shooting during an assembly of the consortium of villas in the area, there was also Nicoletta Golisano. Giorgia Meloni, current president of the Italian council, the He knew very well and wanted to remember her with very touching words.

Nicoletta was my friend. A protective mom and a professional. She leaves behind her husband Giovanni and a splendid ten-year-old son, Lorenzo. With her, other families, to whom I express all my closeness, have been destroyed. It’s not right to die like this.

These are the words of the premier after learning of the disappearance of the woman, on the morning of Sunday 1 December, in a bar following a dispute with a consortium. Three women have lost their lives and three other people are currently hospitalized, while a fourth has fallen ill.

Claudio Campiti, a resident of the consortium, entered the gazebo where the meeting was taking place and fired, hitting Sabina Sperandio, Elisabetta Silenzi, Nicoletta Golisano, aged 71, 55 and 50. Nicoletta knew Giorgia Meloni personally.

Nicoletta was a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, a strong and fragile woman at the same time. But she was above all a professional with an uncommon sense of duty. It was her sense of duty that brought her there on a Sunday morning, where a man was waiting for her to shoot her and two other women to death during a condominium meeting in Rome. Nicoletta was my friend. She leaves behind her husband Giovanni and a splendid ten-year-old son, Lorenzo. With her, other families, to whom I express all my closeness, have been destroyed.

Giorgia Meloni remembers her friend Nicoletta Golisano

The man who killed these three innocent women, and injured three other people, has been arrested and I hope justice will take its course as soon as possible. The shooting range from which he had stolen the gun (the license to carry firearms had been refused) is sequestro.Eppure the word “justice” can never be compared to this story. Because it’s not right to die like this.

Thus speaks the prime minister, who concludes: