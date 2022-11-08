Nicoletta Paladini leaves her husband, two adult children, two brothers and the elderly mother whom she lovingly cared for

Nicoletta Paladini it is only the last of the many people who lost their lives in Italy while working their regular shift. The tragedy occurred in the night between 6 and 7 November, in the Borgonovo glassworks, in the province of Piacenza. The 50-year-old woman left behind two children, her husband, two brothers and the elderly mother she cared for.

That of deaths in the workplace, in Italy, it is a scourge that does not seem to want to close. Since the beginning of the year, over 800 people have lost their lives while working their shifts in the factory, construction site or other.

The last two have arrived in these days. Mostapha El Miski, a 41-year-old Moroccan man hired through a temporary agency. in a steel pipe factory near Turin, he was crushed by some pipes that fell from a machine that was transporting them.

Nicoletta Paladini instead lost her life in Borgonovo, near Piacenza, in the Glassware of the city where he worked since 1996.

She was one of the most experienced and specialized workers of the entire company and on the evening of last November 6 she had started hers night shift around 10pm.

While carrying out one of her usual duties, she remained entangled between a mobile conveyor belt and a pallet-carrying machine. They have dragged it into their gears and have it squashedbreaking her life practically on the spot.

The prosecutor obviously has opened an investigation on what happened and will now try to clarify what happened. We will try to understand if it was a human error or if in some way there are responsibilities.

Who was Nicoletta Paladini

Nicoletta’s disappearance shocked everyone. Both her many colleagues and with her spent many hours a day and who appreciated her very much, and obviously her family members.

The woman was married and her husband was a craftsman. She had two sons, both of age, and two brothers. He also lived with his elderly mother, whom she cared for lovingly.

The trade unions sadly took the opportunity to recall that what happens in the workplaces of all Italy, cannot be acceptable. Security criticisms do not subside.