Nicoletta Maria Manconi, the young medical student who suddenly lost her life, was only 24 years old. The cause is perhaps a bacteria present in the salami you ate

He just had 24 years old Nicoletta Maria Manconi and a dream: to become a doctor. In fact, she was studying Medicine as young as she is suddenly lost his life. Maybe we’re talking about intoxication, for a bacterium present in the salami he had eaten shortly before feeling ill. The mother asked for a thorough analysis of the refrigerator where the salami was stored.

We don’t know yet causes of the student’s death of Medicine, 24 years old, who died at the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari on 25 September. The prosecutor opened an investigation for manslaughter, entering the doctor on duty in the register of suspects.

The girl, in fact, had felt ill. She complained severe stomach pains and vomited. She had decided to go to the emergency room of the Santissima Trinità hospital in the Sardinian capital. The doctors examined her, gave her treatment and discharged her a few hours later.

The following morning she felt ill again. The 118 health workers immediately rushed to her with an ambulance, but the 24-year-old girl died before even arriving at the hospital. He studied medicine in Cagliari: the girl originally from Orgosolo was in her last year.

The young woman suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance that was taking her to hospital. The Prosecutor’s Office ordered an autopsy, which ruled out death due to peritonitis or fulminant appendicitis, hypotheses that circulated in the first hours.

There is now talk of food poisoning following the death of the very young Nicoletta Maria Manconi

Today, another hypothesis is being examined by investigators. The doctors probably didn’t understand that the 24-year-old had food poisoning, triggered by a bacterium, staphylococcus, probably present in some slices of salami found in the refrigerator of her house in Cagliari.

The girl’s mother is a doctor and had the refrigerator and pantry of the house that the 24-year-old shared with a roommate analyzed. A high concentration of this strain of bacteria would have emerged which probably caused the death of the young woman.