Nicole (47) and John van der Burgt (56) grab each other as they cross the finish line on the Coolsingel. Just before that, Nicole looks up. She bursts into tears almost immediately and this is not the first time during the race. ,,Just after the start, when we crossed the Erasmus Bridge, it already started. Purely because of emotion.” She points to the two rings on her fingers. “This is my mother, this is my father.” They are two rings in which the ashes of her deceased parents are processed. Her mother passed away last summer, the grief is still fresh. “I often kissed the rings on the way.” Her parents were never far away.