Singer Nicole Zignago, daughter of Peruvian composer Gian Marco, surprised by presenting her partner Fernanda Piña with a romantic dedication on her Instagram account.

“How important love in all its forms. How important to recognize yourself with who you are next to. How important it is to be honest. How important it is to let yourself be. You are my destiny and constant reflection. Loving is fine. With you everything is fine, Fernanda Piña ”, was the message that the daughter of the interpreter of“ Canción de amor ”wrote for Fernanda Piña.

Yet very few know who is Nicole Zignago’s girlfriend . Here we will tell you some details about her life in Mexico, the country where the love of the happy couple was born.

Nicole Zignago introduces her girlfriend. Photo: Nicole Zignago / Instagram

Who is Fernanda Piña?

The Mexican Fernanda Piña, girlfriend of Nicole Zignago, is a professional photographer who has worked for various figures in the entertainment world of the Aztec country. These include artists such as actor Jaime Camil, Macarena Achaga, actress of Luis Miguel, the series, and singer Sofía Reyes.

In addition, the young Mexican is a professional soccer player. She has been part of the women’s team Club America of Mexico and has represented his native country in the Mexico national team U17 and U20.

As reported by Magaly TV, the firm, the love affair between Nicole Zignago and Fernanda Piña would have started at the end of 2020.

Fernanda Piña dedicates a message of love to Nicole Zignago. Photo: Fernanda Piña / Instagram

